Rock Springs Main Street Outlines City Arts Month Events

ROCK SPRINGS – There isn’t a shortage of things to do in March as several events are planned during Rock Springs Arts Month.

A historic photograph exhibit by Pat Doak at the Rock Springs Historical Museum will be displayed throughout the month. Pat is known for her landscape and wild horse photography, primarily from around Sweetwater County. She also has a keen eye for photos of historic Downtown Rock Springs.

Local photographers will showcase their work at the White Mountain Library throughout the month as part of the Sweetwater Photography Open Exhibit. Admission is free.

Throughout March, a variety of classes and workshops at the Community Fine Arts Center will take place, including sessions focused on open painting, crochet, and knitting.

Also, Youth Arts School Exhibits will grace the CFAC throughout spring, showcasing artwork from students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Each year a selection of the students’ artwork from each school in the district is displayed in the gallery. This is in celebration of art and the accomplishments of the youth in our community. March’s schools will include Sage and Northpark Elementary Schools in Rock Springs and Desert School in Wamsutter through March 2, Desert View Elementary School and Farson-Eden School March 5-16, and Eastside Elementary School March 19-30.

A walk-less cemetery tour led by local historian Cori Lee takes place March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Discover tales of early town pioneers and delve into the rich history of Rock Springs, a resilient town celebrating 135 years. The slideshow presentation immerses viewers in the stories of past residents who shaped the community. There won’t be any walking during the presentation.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County will host an art show and sale on March 8, at 307 Auto Plaza/Service at 2100 Elk Street, featuring artwork by kids and adults. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while supporting the club.

The Western Wyoming Community College Theatre Program’s performance of “The Good Doctor” takes place on March 7-9. The play combines the talents of American writer Neil Simon and Russian author Anton Chekhov.

Starting March 8, the Western Wyoming Community College Art Gallery will display the works of Green River High School Arts Teacher Shane Steiss.

The Starling Company will present “A Sissy in Wyoming” at the Broadway Theater on March 15-17, bringing to life the extraordinary story of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin (1946-2020), a Wyoming educator, activist, and crossdresser. The production is based on an oral history provided by Sissy’s wife, Vickie Jones Goodwin.

On March 16, the YWCA hosts an open painting party at Coal Train Coffee Depot for Bowls of Caring 2024, where residents can personalize and keep a ceramic chili bowl, mug, or cereal bowl for a nominal fee. Profits support YWCA services in Sweetwater County.

Downtown will once again host the Spring Artists and Makers Market in Bunning Hall on March 23, featuring handmade and homemade items from 20 vendors. Admission is free and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of the ongoing “Off Broadway” concert series, the Broadway Theater is set to host a live performance featuring artist Robert Marcson at Sidekicks Book-Bar on March 27. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with free entry. Robert Marcson’s musical style seamlessly combines jazz, folk, and rock elements, showcasing his mastery of the guitar, piano, and violin.

Rock Springs Arts Month will culminate with the Mayor’s Arts Awards presentation on March 28 at the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium. Nominations are currently being accepted.

This overview provides just a glimpse of the exciting offerings during Rock Springs Arts Month. For the complete list and further details, visit DowntownRS.com or contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.