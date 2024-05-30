Rock Springs Main Street Received 18th Consecutive Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) received its accreditation for 2024 by Main Street America and Wyoming Main Street, marking the 18th consecutive year of recognition. This accreditation acknowledges the significant achievements and ongoing efforts in revitalizing Downtown Rock Springs.

Main Street America’s accreditation process evaluates performance across 10 key areas, including community engagement, leadership, and commitment to historic preservation. Accredited programs must demonstrate a sustainable organization, effective strategies, and a strong track record of measurable results. The Wyoming Main Street program provides additional support and evaluation to ensure that local programs meet these rigorous standards.

Over the past year, the organization has continued to enhance the vibrancy and economic vitality of Downtown Rock Springs through several impactful initiatives:

· Wyoming Blocks Pilot Program: Focused on the 700 block of Pilot Butte Avenue, the program is designed to enhance the block while creating a cohesive branding identity for the growing Latino business community, reflecting the unique cultural heritage and fostering economic growth in the area.

· Arts and Cultural Initiatives: Establishing Downtown as the arts and cultural hub of southwest Wyoming. This includes supporting local artists, hosting art events, highlighting murals and exhibits, and managing operations of the historic Broadway Theater, which offers a variety of performances and cultural events.

· Community Events: Successfully organizing community events & fundraising efforts such as Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, the Main Street Market, and the Brown Bag Concert Series, attracting visitors and promoting local businesses. The fundraising efforts have allowed the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to provide over $300,000 in grants to local business and property owners since their inception.

· Economic Vitality Initiatives: Working closely with existing and prospective businesses to help them achieve their goals. This includes offering resources, guidance, and support to ensure business sustainability and growth, contributing to the overall economic health of Downtown Rock Springs.

· Communication Efforts: Keeping the community informed and engaged with frequent updates to the Downtown Rock Springs blog, highlighting local businesses, events, and cultural activities as well as the introduction of the Community Conversations.

· Family Activities: Promoting family-friendly activities like the Downtown Scavenger Hunts and mini golf course, enhancing the appeal of Downtown as a family destination.