Rock Springs Main Street Seeks Art for Underground Gallery

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is calling for submissions for the Art Underground Gallery. Photographed is Rock Springs Main Street Manager Chad Banks talking to visitors about the gallery. SweetwaterNOW file photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency seeks new art for the Art Underground Gallery. This initiative aims to infuse the pedestrian underpass with life, color, and creativity, fostering community engagement in enhancing our public spaces.

Since its inception in fall 2015, the Art Underground Gallery has undergone several iterations of local artwork. Now, as we embark on our fifth round of installations, we seek fresh pieces to adorn the underpass walls. “

We’re thrilled to continue this tradition of transforming our underpass with new artwork,” remarked Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA board.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) are available for the community to pick up, free of charge. They can be picked up from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by May 10. Because there are a limited number of canvases, they are available on a first come, first served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, we can no longer accept entries.

Guidelines for murals:

All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.

Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine grade primer are highly recommended.

Work must be suitable for all ages.

Committee has the right to determine the suitability of work.

All mediums and themes are welcome.

Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass which can be somewhat dark so artists are encouraged to created pieces that are bright and colorful.

We regret that bad weather and vandalism are risks of public displays such as this, and we cannot be held responsible for missing or ruined artwork.

Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be screwed into walls for display.

The installation will be unveiled later in May. Submissions will be photographed and posted on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. For entry forms and more details call 307-352-1434.