Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 2024 April Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — Marcellus Dawson has been named as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s 2024 April Volunteer of the Month.

Marcellus, 20, is part of a program through the Rock Springs Lowell School, aimed at connecting and involving their students with the community. This program allows the students to network and gain working experience. Marcellus’ assignment has paired him with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, where he’s done an array of tasks, including organizing and cleaning at the Bunning Hall Freight Station and the Broadway Theater.

He is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and came to Rock Springs in 2020.

In his spare time, Marcellus enjoys playing basketball, working out, and drawing. He has an adventurous spirit and is still discovering new hobbies every chance he gets.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages.