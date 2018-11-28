Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Needs Your Help

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency is on the verge of something big, and their asking for your help.

Rock Springs has made it to the top 20 in the series Small Business Revolution, and now the next step is reaching the top 10.

How’s is the done? According to URA Director Chad Banks, the Small Business Revolution selection committee is watching online to see our reactions and what we think about our community.

Banks said Small Business Revolution will be watching to see which communities are really engaged in the social media aspect of their towns. They will measure this engagement as a key component in narrowing down the top 10.

So the URA is asking that when you post positive stories about Rock Springs on Facebook, please include the #MyRockSprings. You can also post your stories on their Facebook page using the same hashtag.

Small Business Revolution tells stories of America’s most inspiring small businesses, using photography, film and written word.