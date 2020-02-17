Rock Springs Make-A-Wish 2020 Fundraising Events Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS– Each year, the Rock Springs High School tries to raise as much money as it can for the Make-A-Wish program.

To do this, the high school hosts numerous events. All of the money raised helps grant the wishes to children who face life-threatening illnesses.

Rock Springs 2020 Make-A-Wish Schedule

Monday, February 17:

Cowboy Donut Fundraiser Starts

Tuesday, February 18:

Java Peddler Day

Wednesday, February 19:

Santa Fe Night

Sno n’ Jo Day, 10 am- 6 pm

The Bruce Challenge Eating challenge at RSHS from 5-8 pm Hosted by the Tiger Thespian Troupe



Thursday, February 20:

That Yogurt Place Day

Cowboy Crepes Day

Quiznos Night, 4-8 pm

Friday, February 21:

Last Day to Buy a Make-A-Wish shirt

Chill Grill Night

Make-A-Wish Popcorn and Movie Poster Sale At Star Stadium in Rock Springs 4-9 pm



Saturday, February 22:

Kids Carnival Rock Springs Civic Center 11 am-3 pm Ages 12 and under $2 entry fee Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold

Zumba Workout Mashup Starts at 9:15 am Entrance fee based off donations Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold

Cowboy Donut Fundraiser ends

Coal Train Day

Basketball games, starts at 2 pm Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold



Sunday, February 23:

Make-A-Wish 5K at noon Starts at the Rec Center $25 entry fee Participants get a t-shirt



Monday, February 24:

Traveling Bake Sale- price based off donation

Tuesday, February 25:

Taco Time Day, Dewar Drive

Sonic Night, 6 pm to close

Wednesday, February 26:

No activities

Thursday, February 27:

Online auction ends at 7 pm

Basketball game against Green River Girls at 3 pm, boys at 4:30 pm Winner of Make-A-Wish announced



Friday, February 28:

Drawing for Make-A-Wish baskets

Full two week events:

Make-A-Wish Stars- sold for $1 each

Online Auction- information found at the RSHS Make-A-Wish Facebook page

Basketball tickets sold

Cowboy Donuts Fundraiser: