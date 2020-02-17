Rock Springs Make-A-Wish 2020 Fundraising Events Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS– Each year, the Rock Springs High School tries to raise as much money as it can for the Make-A-Wish program.
To do this, the high school hosts numerous events. All of the money raised helps grant the wishes to children who face life-threatening illnesses.
Rock Springs 2020 Make-A-Wish Schedule
Monday, February 17:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Cowboy Donut Fundraiser Starts
Tuesday, February 18:
- Java Peddler Day
Wednesday, February 19:
- Santa Fe Night
- Sno n’ Jo Day, 10 am- 6 pm
- The Bruce Challenge
- Eating challenge at RSHS from 5-8 pm
- Hosted by the Tiger Thespian Troupe
Thursday, February 20:
- That Yogurt Place Day
- Cowboy Crepes Day
- Quiznos Night, 4-8 pm
Friday, February 21:
- Last Day to Buy a Make-A-Wish shirt
- Chill Grill Night
- Make-A-Wish Popcorn and Movie Poster Sale
- At Star Stadium in Rock Springs
- 4-9 pm
Saturday, February 22:
- Kids Carnival
- Rock Springs Civic Center
- 11 am-3 pm
- Ages 12 and under
- $2 entry fee
- Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold
- Zumba Workout Mashup
- Starts at 9:15 am
- Entrance fee based off donations
- Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold
- Cowboy Donut Fundraiser ends
- Coal Train Day
- Basketball games, starts at 2 pm
- Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold
Sunday, February 23:
- Make-A-Wish 5K at noon
- Starts at the Rec Center
- $25 entry fee
- Participants get a t-shirt
Monday, February 24:
- Traveling Bake Sale- price based off donation
Tuesday, February 25:
- Taco Time Day, Dewar Drive
- Sonic Night, 6 pm to close
Wednesday, February 26:
- No activities
Thursday, February 27:
- Online auction ends at 7 pm
- Basketball game against Green River
- Girls at 3 pm, boys at 4:30 pm
- Winner of Make-A-Wish announced
Friday, February 28:
- Drawing for Make-A-Wish baskets
Full two week events:
- Make-A-Wish Stars- sold for $1 each
- Online Auction- information found at the RSHS Make-A-Wish Facebook page
- Basketball tickets sold
Cowboy Donuts Fundraiser:
- February 17-22
- 25 percent of proceeds go to Make-A-Wish