Rock Springs Make-A-Wish 2020 Fundraising Events Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS– Each year, the Rock Springs High School tries to raise as much money as it can for the Make-A-Wish program.

To do this, the high school hosts numerous events. All of the money raised helps grant the wishes to children who face life-threatening illnesses.

Rock Springs 2020 Make-A-Wish Schedule

Monday, February 17:

  • Cowboy Donut Fundraiser Starts

Tuesday, February 18:

  • Java Peddler Day

Wednesday, February 19:

  • Santa Fe Night
  • Sno n’ Jo Day, 10 am- 6 pm
  • The Bruce Challenge
    • Eating challenge at RSHS from 5-8 pm
    • Hosted by the Tiger Thespian Troupe

Thursday, February 20:

  • That Yogurt Place Day
  • Cowboy Crepes Day
  • Quiznos Night, 4-8 pm

Friday, February 21:

  • Last Day to Buy a Make-A-Wish shirt
  • Chill Grill Night
  • Make-A-Wish Popcorn and Movie Poster Sale
    • At Star Stadium in Rock Springs
    • 4-9 pm

Saturday, February 22:

  • Kids Carnival
    • Rock Springs Civic Center
    • 11 am-3 pm
    • Ages 12 and under
    • $2 entry fee
    • Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold
  • Zumba Workout Mashup
    • Starts at 9:15 am
    • Entrance fee based off donations
    • Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold
  • Cowboy Donut Fundraiser ends
  • Coal Train Day
  • Basketball games, starts at 2 pm
    • Make-A-Wish basket tickets sold

Sunday, February 23:

  • Make-A-Wish 5K at noon
    • Starts at the Rec Center
    • $25 entry fee
    • Participants get a t-shirt

Monday, February 24:

  • Traveling Bake Sale- price based off donation

Tuesday, February 25:

  • Taco Time Day, Dewar Drive
  • Sonic Night, 6 pm to close

Wednesday, February 26:

  • No activities

Thursday, February 27:

  • Online auction ends at 7 pm
  • Basketball game against Green River
    • Girls at 3 pm, boys at 4:30 pm
    • Winner of Make-A-Wish announced

Friday, February 28:

  • Drawing for Make-A-Wish baskets

Full two week events:

  • Make-A-Wish Stars- sold for $1 each
  • Online Auction- information found at the RSHS Make-A-Wish Facebook page
  • Basketball tickets sold

Cowboy Donuts Fundraiser:

  • February 17-22
  • 25 percent of proceeds go to Make-A-Wish

