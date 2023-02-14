Rock Springs Make-A-Wish Events Scheduled

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser is back and both the Rock Springs and Green River communities are working hard to try and raise as much as possible to help grant wishes to children who face life-threatening illnesses.

Students at Rock Springs High School along with local businesses have collaborated to bring opportunities to the public to donate. All proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Of course, there are bragging rights on the line for whichever town raises the most money. But more importantly, the more money raised the more wishes can be granted to Wyoming children.

RSHS 2023 Make-A-Wish fundraiser Schedule of Events

Thursday, February 16:

Spirit Day Theme: Blue Out-Wear Blue for MAW

Events:

● Make-A-Wish kickoff

● Student vs. staff basketball game at 7:30 p.m. at RSHS Tiger arena

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts – Must have flyer present at time of purchase

Friday, February 17:

Events:

● Traveling Bake Sale

● Make-A-Wish Paw Print Sales

● Mr. Irresistible Pageant at 8 p.m. at RSHS Auditorium

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts-Must have flyer present at time of purchase

Saturday, February 18:

Events:

● Children’s Kids Carnival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts- Must have flyer present at time of purchase

Monday, February 20:

Spirit Day Theme: BBQ Dad vs. Soccer Mom

Events:

● Balloon Grams-Available at both RSHS Main and Satellite Campuses

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts-Must have Flyer present at time of purchase

Tuesday, February 21:

Spirit Day Theme: Superhero Day

Events:

● Snowball Fight -7:30 at RSHS

● Balloon Grams-Available at both RSHS Main and Satellite Campuses

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts-Must have flier present at time of purchase

● Deja Brew

Wednesday, February 22:

Spirit Day Theme: Dress as the first letter of your name (i.e. M – M&Ms, A – Adam Sandler)

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts-Must have flier present at time of purchase

● Sno n Jo

● McDonald’s McWish night 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, February 23:

Spirit Day Theme: Make-A-Wish Shirts

Events:

● Closing Rally

● Make-A-Wish Game at RSHS

Restaurant Day:

● Cowboy Donuts-Must have flier present at time of purchase

February 16-23

● Check out “RSHS Make-A-Wish Online Auction” on Facebook page and come to events to see our awesome MAW baskets and auction items!

● Make-A-Wish T-shirt Sales

● Make-A-Wish Star Sales

● Community Coin Drive

● Academy Coin Drive Competition

● Tour de Wish Virtual 5K