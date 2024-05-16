Rock Springs Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Officer

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man faces 10 years in prison after allegedly punching a police officer in the face.

Troy Lewis Froman, 33, made an initial appearance to a felony charge of interference with a peace officer Wednesday afternoon. He also faces misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and breach of peace charges. He is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. The felony charge carries a maximum possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the misdemeanor interference charge has a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The breach of peace charge has a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.

According to court filings, Rock Springs Police Department Officers Jerry Mignerey and Greer Hodges responded to a complaint on Popo Agie Drive regarding a man standing in the street and yelling at 11:11 p.m. May 13. When they arrived, Mignerey noticed a man allegedly yelling while standing outside the front door of a residence. Mignerey contacted the man and identified him as Froman, convincing Froman to walk to the center of the front yard to talk with him. During that conversation, Froman repeatedly said he was going to kill his stepfather.

Hodges arrived and talked with Froman as well. When Froman’s mother came outside, he became agitated and allegedly yelled at her and claimed he would kill his stepfather, allegedly becoming louder and more argumentative as he yelled. He was advised multiple times to lower his voice because neighbors were attempting to sleep and the officers offered to take him to the hospital to seek help, but he declined.

Froman allegedly continued to yell at his mother and officers, with Froman becoming more agitated. Mignerey warned Froman that he would be arrested for breach of peace and the two officers moved closer to place him in handcuffs. Froman attempted to light a cigarette and Mignerey told Froman to put the lighter and cigarette down as he would be placed under arrest. The officers moved in on him and Froman backed away from them, allegedly spitting at the officers.

Froman took a few more steps back, then allegedly threw a punch at Hodges, striking her in the face with his right hand. Mignerey then tackled Froman and got him to the ground. Froman allegedly continued to resist the officers’ attempts to arrest him, tensing up his arms and making it difficult for the officers to place him in handcuffs. Mignerey told Froman if he didn’t stop resisting, he would use his Taser on Froman. After that warning, Froman allegedly stopped fighting against the officers long enough to be placed in handcuffs.

Hodges sustained injuries to her left cheek and went to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with a jaw injury and chipped teeth. During the alleged struggle, Mignerey’s left cheek was injured, allegedly causing him pain.