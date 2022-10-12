Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle.

RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when it was finally located, but the driver fled.

“The driver continued to elude the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. At that time the driver ran from the scene on foot. He was apprehended by law enforcement officers after a brief foot chase,” the press release states.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard Saiz. Saiz was arrested and is facing multiple charges including allegedly driving under the influence, failure to stop following an accident, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, improper vehicle registration, unlawful possession of powder or crystalline, driving while license suspended or revoked, interference with arrest, attempting to elude police officers and others.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.