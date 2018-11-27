Rock Springs Man Arrested After Slow-Speed Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A slow-speed pursuit ended with the DWUI arrest of a Rock Springs man on the day before Thanksgiving, according to Sheriff Mike Lowell.

Late on the afternoon of November 21, an off-duty Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper called in a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report, describing an older blue pickup truck with a roll bar being driven erratically on Foothill Boulevard near Volcic’s Trailer Court west of Rock Springs.

Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Dave Thompson responded to the report and located the suspect vehicle, a 1985 Dodge pickup driven by 40-year-old Phillip J. Smith, parked on a dirt road west of the trailer court.

When Thompson activated his emergency lights, Smith drove out onto Foothill Boulevard, then turned into the court and drove up and down its streets at speeds of 10 to 30 miles per hour, pursued by Thompson.

Several times, still pursued by Thompson, Smith drove out into the sagebrush adjacent to Volcic’s, but turned back into the court.

During the pursuit, to which additional deputies, Rock Springs police officers, and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers also responded, Smith cut across lawns and driveways and nearly collided with a small pickup, then a passenger car, and did strike a garbage can and an RSPD vehicle.

Road spikes were deployed, which deflated three of Smith’s tires. His Dodge pickup was forced to a stop only inches away from yet another vehicle, and he was pulled from the cab by officers and handcuffed after a struggle.

Arresting officers “could smell an odor of an alcoholic based beverage on Smith’s breath. Smith’s eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Located inside the cab of Smith’s [vehicle] was several opened and unopened aluminum blue Bud Light beer bottles on the passenger side floor board. An unopened 2 liter bottle of Black Velvet whiskey was also found on the passenger side floorboard.”

As of press time, Smith remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, charged with DWUI, Attempting to Elude Police Officers, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage, and Interference with Peace Officer.