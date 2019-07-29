Rock Springs Man Arrested for Striking Two Trees in Hit and Run

ROCK SPRINGS– On July 28, 2019 at approximately 10:05 am, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1264 Dewar Drive, First Choice Ford in reference to a hit and run crash.

Upon arrival officers observed the suspect’s vehicle had struck a tree causing it to fall onto a pickup parked in the parking lot. The vehicle continued through the grass and struck another tree, then backed up and drove back onto the road.

After further investigation officers were able to identify the suspect as Brennan MacArthur. MacArthur was arrested for hit and run, Wyoming State Statute 31-7-1104.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.