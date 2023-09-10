Rock Springs Man Arrested in Active Shooting Incident at Santa Fe

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident James Chadwick Vickers, 44, was arrested yesterday for reckless endangering related to the shooting incident that took place at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on September 9, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) was dispatched to Santa Fe, as dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were en route.

Once RSPD officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as James Vickers. The suspect has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

Additionally, RSPD is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on additional charges related to the incident. Rock Springs Police Department is thankful for the quick actions of the staff and customers at Santa Fe Trail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.