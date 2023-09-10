Rock Springs Man Arrested in Active Shooting Incident at Santa Fe

Rock Springs Man Arrested in Active Shooting Incident at Santa Fe

James Chadwick Vickers. Sweetwater County Detention Center photo

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident James Chadwick Vickers, 44, was arrested yesterday for reckless endangering related to the shooting incident that took place at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on September 9, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) was dispatched to Santa Fe, as dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were en route.

Once RSPD officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as James Vickers. The suspect has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additionally, RSPD is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on additional charges related to the incident. Rock Springs Police Department is thankful for the quick actions of the staff and customers at Santa Fe Trail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

Shooter at Santa Fe Southwest Grill Detained by Officers

Shooter at Santa Fe Southwest Grill Detained by Officers

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

RSHS Football Coach Placed On Leave, Veteran Assistant Takes Over￼

RSHS Football Coach Placed On Leave, Veteran Assistant Takes Over￼