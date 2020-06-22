Rock Springs Man Catches Record Rainbow Trout at American Falls Reservoir in Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO — According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Rock Springs man caught a record breaking trout while fishing at the American Falls Reservoir.

Brett Jones, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, caught and released a new state record rainbow trout, the release states. Jones caught the huge trout while fishing American Falls Reservoir on May 25, 2020. The 31.25-inch monster was just long enough to break the previous record of 30.5 inches, held by David Raisch since 2018.

State records are split for rainbow trout between common rainbows and the fast-growing Gerrard-strain trout found in the Coeur d’ Alene and Pend Oreille drainages. Lake Pend Oreille still holds the current catch and release record Gerrard rainbow trout at 36.5 inches.

American Falls Reservoir has a well-deserved reputation for producing trophy trout, having produced several certified weight records already. The reservoir produced the 34-pound (41 inches) record rainbow/cutthroat hybrid caught by Mark Adams in 2011, and the 20-pound rainbow trout record was caught by Michelle Larsen-Williams in the Snake River nearby.

Rainbow trout are the most common species at American Falls Reservoir, but Yellowstone cutthroat and brown trout are also in the neighborhood. The reservoir is popular for anglers trolling lures for big trout, but also has some good smallmouth bass and yellow perch fishing as well. You can learn more about American Falls Reservoir on the Idaho Fishing Planner.