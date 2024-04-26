Rock Springs Man Charged with 9 Counts of Felony Theft Involving Firearms

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man is facing up to 90 years in prison for allegedly picking up firearms from local dealers that were purchased using allegedly stolen credit card information.

Preston Ronald Lewis, 21, is charged with nine counts of felony theft. While felony theft charges typically occur in situations involving goods valued at more than $1,000, Wyoming law also considers the theft of any firearm a felony-level offense, regardless of the firearm’s value. Each charge Lewis faces carries a potential maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000. Lewis is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash only bond.

According to charging documents filed by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department Detective Anthony Anson, learned of firearm transfers allegedly made by Lewis at Trailhead Guns and A-Z Pawn Shop between March 25 and April 11. The purchases were from BattleHawk Armory in Grimes, Iowa and sent to both A-Z Pawn and Trailhead Guns. Anson was told by the manager of A-Z Pawn they were later contacted by BattleHawk Armory and told payment for the firearms was disputed due to alleged fraudulent activity and the payments were taken back. However Lewis had already completed the transfer and taken possession the firearms sent to A-Z Pawn.

Anson learned from RSPD Officer Brandon LaPointe that Trailhead Guns reported similar transactions involving Lewis, with firearms ordered from BattleHawk Armory that were shipped to the business for transfer and later flagged for alleged fraudulent transactions. Overall, 16 firearms were allegedly received from A-Z Pawn, while eight were allegedly received from Trailhead Guns.

Anson contacted BattleHawk Armory and was told Lewis had purchased 25 firearms online worth $29,650, which were shipped to Trailhead Guns and A-Z Pawn. However, the business began receiving charge backs on the payments because of alleged fraud and Lewis had already taken possession of the firearms. The business had attempted to contact Lewis about the payment disputes and to tried having him return the firearms to Trailhead Guns and A-Z Pawn, however Lewis had not answered or returned any calls. The business was in the process of gathering information to file a police report, which allegedly included information about billing addresses being in multiple states. The chargeback statements sent to the RSPD involved nine firearms and were the basis of the nine charges filed against Lewis.

Lewis was detained at Trailhead Guns before a search warrant was executed at his apartment and agreed to speak with officers. Court documents state Lewis said he had gotten involved with an online group focused on the buying, selling, and manufacturing of firearms and parts. While involved in the group, he met a man named Hayden Espinosa, whom he said may have run the group or started it through the Telegram and Discord applications. The documents allege Lewis claimed he and Espinosa developed a plan where Lewis would create accounts for online gun shops and provide Espinosa with login details. Lewis allegedly would select firearms and fill out shipping details to have them sent to Rock Springs. Espinosa would allegedly input the billing details and complete the purchases. Once firearms were shipped to Rock Springs, Lewis allegedly would complete the transfer paperwork and take possession of the firearm.

Lewis also allegedly admitted to knowing Espinosa was using stolen credit card information to make purchases from BattleHawk Armory. Lewis also told the RSPD he would allegedly send many of the firearms to people Espinosa provided shipping labels to in Texas, Colorado and other locations. When asked why he continued participating despite allegedly knowing the payments were fraudulent, he allegedly said he became comfortable with it because they hadn’t gotten caught. Lewis also said the original Discord group was shut down because members were getting raided.