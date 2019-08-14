Rock Springs Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-80

ROCK SPRINGS– A Rock Springs man died Wednesday, August 7, after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 80 near milepost 97, just before Cruel Jacks. The crash occurred at about 10:51 am.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s crash report, Randall Miller, 59, died as he was being flown to the University of Utah Medical Center. Highway Patrol troopers said a possible medical condition could be a contributing factor for the crash.

Miller was driving eastbound in the left-hand lane when he lost control in his Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu began to swerve, crossed into the righthand lane, then exited that lane, striking the guardrail on the bridge deck. The Malibu spun across both lanes of travel, striking the lefthand guardrail on the bridge deck, coming to a rest in the eastbound lane of travel. As the vehicle was spinning across both lanes of travel, it struck the left rear of the trailer of the Freightliner.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

An unidentified witness who left the scene before law enforcement arrived noted that Miller was equipped with a portable oxygen unit with a nasal cannula. It was allegedly noted that Miller was wearing the nasal cannula, but the oxygen was not turned on. The witness turned on the oxygen before leaving the scene.

Miller was alive, but unresponsive, and suffered from substantial chest and head trauma. He was transported from the scene via ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and later transferred by air ambulance from MHSC to the University of Utah Medical Center, but died during the transport.

According to the crash report, a seatbelt was not in use and road and weather conditions were dry and clear.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs, which can be found here: www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-randy-miller.