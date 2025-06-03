Rock Springs Man Faces 10 Years in Prison After Alleged Hotel Confrontation

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man faces prison time related to the alleged use of a firearm June 1.

Tristen Don Richmond, 22, is charged with felony-level aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor-level alleged possession of a controlled substance in a plant form not more than three ounces. The felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the possession charge has a maximum sentence of not more than 12 months in jail and a fine of not more than $1,000. Richmond is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

According to charging documents, the Rock Springs Police Department received two calls reporting a person pointing a firearm at another person at about 2:55 a.m. June 1. Two Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the Quality Inn Hotel in Rock Springs and spoke to Richmond and a second person. The person alleged Richmond had pointed a gun at them. They said they had parked their vehicle next to the room Richmond was staying in and stated that they saw Richmond drive a white Toyota sedan behind them and park perpendicular to their vehicle. The person said they rolled their rear passenger side window and saw Richmond holding a black-colored handgun directly at them and said he threatened to kill them.

While in Richmond’s hotel room, the troopers saw a black-colored handgun on the television stand and were able to confirm the Toyota vehicle was registered to Richmond. Court documents also state RIchmond confirmed he owned the handgun when troopers asked about it. Troopers also located a grinder containing alleged raw marijuana and a bong containing allegedly burnt marijuana in Richmond’s room.