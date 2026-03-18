Rock Springs Man Faces 20 Years for Alleged Meth Sale

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man could spend the next 20 years in prison after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Stephen Anthony Romero, 52, faces a single charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. The felony charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000. He is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25 at 3 p.m.

According to court documents, WDCI agents became aware of Romero allegedly being a methamphetamine supplier in Rock Springs Dec. 31, 2025 and using a confidential informant, prepared for a controlled purchase from Romero. On Jan. 5, the informant was provided with $120 from Wyoming State Buy Funds and arranged to meet with Romero at an address on North Front Street in Rock Springs. Agents followed the informant to the meeting place and visually identified Romero.

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The informant allegedly purchased 3.33 grams of suspected methamphetamine from Romero, who then delivered the substance to WDCI agents. The substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine using a TruNarc Field Test. On March 5, a lab examination concluded methamphetamine was present in the substance allegedly purchased from Romero.