Rock Springs Man Faces 30 Years or More for Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man faces up to 30 years in prison following an incident where he is alleged have attacked his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving him.

Camen Michael Duncan, 29, of Rock Springs, is charged with felony Kidnapping and Strangulation of a Household Member, along with two counts of misdemeanor Domestic Battery. He also faces a separate Domestic Battery charge in another case.

Kidnapping can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years, along with a fine of up to $10,000. The charge has alternate text in that if Duncan is found not to have released the alleged victim voluntarily, the penalty can be much steeper – being not less than 20 years to life in prison. Strangulation of a Household Member carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Domestic Battery carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a possible fine of up to $750. He awaits arraignment in district court, being held on a $65,000 cash or surety bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, with a second bond of $10,000 cash or surety placed on him in the other case.

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According to court documents, The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint on June 9. The mother of Duncan’s girlfriend told officers that her daughter had been allegedly attacked by Duncan, and suspected he choked her during the altercation. Officers located the girlfriend and observed “a lot of visible bruising” on her face, neck and arms. She told them the incidents occurred at the Baymont Inn during the prior two days.

She alleges Duncan would not allow her to leave the hotel room, striking, punching and choking her while they were there. She said the two were driving around June 8 and she attempted to exit the car to get away from Duncan, but alleged he grabbed her by the back of her head and pulled her back inside. She later convinced Duncan to stop at the Maverik at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Reagan Avenue. She texted a friend who lives nearby to pick her up from the gas station. When the two arrived at the Maverik, she was able to flee to her friend’s car.

Duncan was later arrested while exiting Denny’s June 10.