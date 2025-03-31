Rock Springs Man Faces 75 Years for Alleged Exploitation of Children

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is facing multiple felony charges related to allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Micah Ray Reese, 50, of Rock Springs, is being held on a $175,000 cash only bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, facing nine felony charges of sexual exploitation of children. Three of the charges relate to alleged distribution of child pornography, each carrying a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum fine of up to $10,000. The six other charges, focused on the possession of child pornography, each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000. In total, Reese faces up to 75 years in prison and $90,000 in fines.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2 at 4 p.m.

According to court documents, Sweetwater County Sherif’s Office Detective Matthew Wharton was assigned tips generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Nov. 21, 2024, that had been sent to the Center by Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on Oct. 27, 2024, 29, 2024, and Nov. 5, 2024. The tips highlighted a user with a Rock Springs phone number that had allegedly uploaded several videos featuring pornographic material featuring minors, some allegedly featuring a prepubescent minor.

The documents allege Reese engaged in instant messaging conversations with other people about sexual acts with minors, sharing files alleged to be child pornography with other Kik Messenger users.

On March 25, Wharton contacted Reese at his home. Wharton seized two cell phones while Reese was handcuffed and taken to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation Southwest Enforcement Team office in Rock Springs. Court documents state Reese was shown sanitized images from the video files he had allegedly uploaded, admitting that the subjects were minors. Wharton also asked Reese about an email address that was associated with the Kik account Reese allegedly used, with Reese saying it was one he would use whenever he created a new Kik account because they would get shut down.

Reese also told Wharton he would pose as a 14-year-old girl and have other Kik users send him videos of what they would like to do with him, saying that is how he received a lot of the alleged pornographic material. Reese said he would view a portion of the material he received, then would delete it. He also told Wharton he didn’t remember sending other users anything.