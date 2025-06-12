Rock Springs Man Faces Enhanced Sentence Following Arrest

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash or surety bond after being charged with felony strangulation of a household member.

Ricky Buzis, 43, faces the felony charge and four misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance in a plant form, interference with a peace officer, false imprisonment, and domestic battery. The felony charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000, but the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office seeks to enhance the charge under the Wyoming Habitual Criminal Statute. Through the enhancement, Buzis faces a prison sentence between 10 and 50 years.

A felony sentence can be enhanced if a defendant has previously been convicted of at least two prior felonies on separate occasions, one of which being a violent felony crime. According to court filings, Buzis was convicted of kidnapping Sept. 20, 2005 and was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver July 17, 2000.

Buzis was arrested June 9 after Rock Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of domestic violence. During the investigation, Buzis is alleged to have tried running from officers but was detained shortly afterward. Officers also allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana and located 42.7 grams of a plant substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana.