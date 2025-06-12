Rock Springs Man Faces Enhanced Sentence Following Arrest

Rock Springs Man Faces Enhanced Sentence Following Arrest

SweetwaterNOW file photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash or surety bond after being charged with felony strangulation of a household member. 

Ricky Buzis, 43, faces the felony charge and four misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance in a plant form, interference with a peace officer, false imprisonment, and domestic battery. The felony charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000, but the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office seeks to enhance the charge under the Wyoming Habitual Criminal Statute. Through the enhancement, Buzis faces a prison sentence between 10 and 50 years.

A felony sentence can be enhanced if a defendant has previously been convicted of at least two prior felonies on separate occasions, one of which being a violent felony crime. According to court filings, Buzis was convicted of kidnapping Sept. 20, 2005 and was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver July 17, 2000. 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Buzis was arrested June 9 after Rock Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of domestic violence. During the investigation, Buzis is alleged to have tried running from officers but was detained shortly afterward. Officers also allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana and located 42.7 grams of a plant substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana. 

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 11th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 11th, 2025

WYDOT Cautions Residents About Scams

WYDOT Cautions Residents About Scams

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 10th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 10th, 2025