Rock Springs Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 32-year-old Rock Springs resident is facing first-degree murder and concealing a dead body charges for his alleged involvement in a homicide that took place in Reliance last month.

In a joint press release, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office announced today the identity of the suspect charged with the murder of 30-year-old Colter Watsabaugh last month in Reliance.

William Thomas Brewer, 32, of Rock Springs, was arrested on July 17 for an outstanding bench warrant, less than 24 hours after county deputies and detectives discovered Watsabaugh’s body.

Watsabaugh’s death was ruled a homicide, and Brewer has remained in police custody at the county jail on unrelated charges since his arrest.

“County authorities are not releasing further details about Watsabaugh’s death, citing the integrity of active and ongoing investigation,” according to the joint press release.

Brewer has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Given his criminal history, he also faces a sentencing enhancement for habitual offenders. If convicted, Brewer could serve a maximum sentence of life in prison, life in prison without parole or death.