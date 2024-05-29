Rock Springs Man Faces Prison Time After Alleged Attack

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs Man faces possible prison time following an alleged attack.

Jeffery Orlando Winner, 42, is charged with felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery and property destruction charges. The felony charge has a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the two misdemeanors each carry maximum penalties of six months in jail and a $750 fine. He is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident that took place early April 21. The Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Winner’s residence after receiving a call from a person alleging Winner had strangled, punched and bit them during an altercation at his home. Winner also allegedly threw a rock at the vehicle they were driving and damaged the front windshield.

According to court documents, RSPD Officer Michael Douchant observed scratch marks on the reporting party’s face and redness on both sides of their neck. He also noted scratch marks and abrasions on the person’s neck. The person identified Winner after being shown a photograph of him. Douchant also took photographs of the vehicle, observing a hole in the windshield with cracks extending away from the hole in a spiderweb fashion.

A preliminary hearing was set for June 5 at 9:30 a.m.