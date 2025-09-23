Rock Springs Man Pleas Not Guilty to Child Porn Charges

GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man facing 10 counts of felony exploitation of children – possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Vincent Boschetto, 34, appeared before District Court Judge Richard Lavery during a mass arraignment. Boschetto’s trial date was set for Jan. 12, 2026, at 9 a.m. Each of the felony charges he faces carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The maximum sentence he could receive if convicted of all charges is 100 years in prison and a fine of $100,000, along with other court fees.

Boschetto was arrested Aug. 20 after a phone allegedly belonging to Boschetto was discovered and turned over to the Rock Springs Police Department. Investigators allegedly found hundreds of image and video files saved on the phone. Court documents state Boschetto admitted the phone was his and admitted to seeking out child pornography, claiming he wanted to locate people molesting children as a vigilante, but never found or confronted people in the videos.