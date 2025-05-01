Rock Springs’ Masen Werkele Signs with Utah Tech for Cheerleading

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Masen Werkele is headed to the desert sun after signing with Utah Tech University in St. George to continue his cheerleading career at the collegiate level.

Werkele, a standout multi-sport athlete and leader in the community, said he’s excited for both the athletic opportunity and the climate change that comes with heading south.

“The weather,” Werkele said when asked what he’s looking forward to most about Utah Tech. He joked, “I wanted to get away from the cold.” On a more serious note, he added, “I’m excited to cheer for Utah Tech, I think it is going to be a blast.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

While Utah Tech offers warmer temperatures, leaving home won’t be easy for Werkele.

“Definitely not the weather, that can stay here,” he said with a laugh when asked what he won’t miss about Rock Springs. “I will miss being around my friends and family every day. That’s going to be tough.”

Werkele plans to major in a science field, most likely biology, and has his sights set on a future in dentistry.

Beyond athletics, Werkele has been recognized for his service and leadership, earning the prestigious Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award. As the 4A recipient, Werkele was honored for his “tremendous service and volunteerism” in the school and broader community. The award, which includes a scholarship and a charitable donation in the recipient’s name, reflects Werkele’s dedication to making a difference outside of sports as well.

Werkele was a part of the Tigers’ cheer team that won two state titles this year and earned accolades as a football player, further showcasing his versatility and commitment as a student-athlete.

For younger students looking to follow a similar path, Werkele offered simple but important advice: “Keep your grades up. It will help when you get to the college level.”

Check out some photos from the signing below.