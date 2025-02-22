Rock Springs Mayor Announces More Town Hall Meetings, Addresses Freedom Caucus Lies

ROCK SPRINGS –– The City of Rock Springs will provide additional information to help residents understand different taxes funding the city, as well as the costs and subsidies associated with providing services such as plowing, operating the three recreational facilities, unmet facility maintenance costs, and other services.

Mayor Max Mickelson addressed residents through a video published to the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook Friday afternoon, explaining the next steps the city will take to help residents understand how bills being discussed by the Wyoming Legislature will impact city funding and what could be cut should funding levels decrease. This comes a week after Mickelson and the city hosted a town hall meeting featuring several local governments and school districts concerned about future funding and what could be lost.

Mickelson said the city will host future town hall meetings, the first of which will take place April 23. He said the city’s budget workshop will also take place as a town hall meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I firmly believe your engagement and informed opinion make the process and result better,” Mickelson said. “More importantly, I know you are capable of making informed judgments and providing us with those insights.”

Mickelson also did not mince words regarding his concerns and anger with some members of the Wyoming Legislature too.

Mickelson also commented on the Freedom Caucus members of the legislature and their apparent belief that being an elected official gives them the ability to “run roughshod” over the people who elected them. He said those legislators continue to tell lies about what he’s doing in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

“They are outraged that I would share the facts with you and not just stick to their misinformed narrative,” he said.

He said the group, funded by deep pockets from an organization on the east coast, wants to dictate what people want, believe and value, expressing anger about how little regard they have for Wyoming residents. He said the slash and burn approach the Freedom Caucus uses on the state budget will result in real harm. He doesn’t view those legislators as bad people, but disagrees with their approach that people should be shielded from verifiable facts.

“Frankly, that pisses me off,” he said.

Regardless of if he receives further attacks from the Freedom Caucus or if their financial backers launch a well-funded campaign to replace him, Mickelson said he will be confident that telling people he represents “all of the story,” was the correct thing to do. He said Rep. Darin McCann, R-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River, lied on the floor of the legislature about the Rock Springs town hall meetings and asks residents to consider who is serving the people and who is serving their ideology.

“Perhaps, if Rep. Brady had bothered and taken the time to attend out town halls, she would know I spoke about our city having more than it can afford, and regardless of what the legislature does, we as a community need to make some choices,” Mickelson said. “If they listened, they might know I have repeatedly said ‘relief is needed’ and the city in fact support at 25 percent personal property tax cut.”

He said that wouldn’t fit their story and questions what they’re trying to accomplish.

He asks residents to review information the city will provide and provide feedback to the city through its website or its Facebook page.