Rock Springs Mayor Mickelson Announces Reelection Bid

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson is seeking a second term as the city’s mayor.

Mickelson said his campaign is grounded with the belief that Rock Springs residents deserve a city government they can rely on daily.

“I ran for mayor because I believe our city should work,” he said. “Not just sometimes. Not only when it’s easy. All the time.”

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Since taking office in 2022, Mickelson has worked to restore consistency and discipline to the city government’s core responsibilities. This includes supporting public safety, strengthening internal operations, and improving how the city delivers services. He said his approach remains rooted in accountability and doing work the right way.

“We’ve worked to build a culture where expectations are clear, people are supported, and the job gets done the right way,” Mickelson said. “That means better coordination, stronger accountability, and being responsible with taxpayer dollars. It’s not about doing more – it’s about doing things better. That’s been my focus.”

Mickelson said there’s still important work to be done in the city, encouraging residents to stay engaged and be a part of the efforts being made to move the city forward.

“If you believe our city should be steady, reliable, and showing up for people – if you believe in a government that does its job the right way – I’m asking for your support to keep Rock Springs moving forward,” he said. “If you believe our city should be steady, reliable, and showing up for people – if you believe in a government that does its job the right way – I’m asking for your support to keep Rock Springs moving forward.”