Rock Springs Mayor Seeks Applicants for Vacant Ward II Council Seat

ROCK SPRINGS – Have you ever wanted to be a Rock Springs City Council member? Residents of Ward II have that opportunity following a vacancy that will be announced Oct. 3. The vacancy involves Councilman Tom Allen, who resigned from the Council Sept. 19.

The city is accepting letters of interest from residents living within the ward. Residents interested in joining the Council are asked to cite their qualifications in a letter to Mayor Max Mickelson. The deadline for letter submissions is Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. According to a press release from the city, applicants will be asked to make a presentation before the Council during its Oct. 17 meeting. The Council plans to nominate a replacement at that meeting.

Allen was elected to the Council last year and the unexpired term will be filled until an election for the remaining two years of his term takes place in 2024. The election for a full four-year term will take place in 2026.

Letters can be mailed to Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, WY. 82901.