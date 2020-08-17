Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo Endorses Larry Hickerson for City Council

The following is a letter from Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo.

“I am honored to go on record and give my confident endorsement to Larry Hickerson for the Ward III City Council seat.

Larry would not only bring a long time Rock Springs family name to the City Council but also a wealth of knowledge in being a business owner and resident.

Mr. Hickerson understands the work it takes to start a business in the downtown and become a contributing member of this community. The effort and commitment made by Larry in creating a business in the downtown area and turning it into a thriving business is solid evidence of his capabilities and commitment to Rock Springs. Larry is a doer, not a sayer and he will do the work necessary to improve the lives of Ward III and Rock Springs as a whole. Larry exemplifies honesty, integrity, fairness and thoughtfulness and will be an excellent choice for Ward III City Council.

Larry’s platform consists of listening to the constituents and addressing the needs which come from our local residents. He’s willing to go to the people, meet them and discuss the issues and work towards resolving the issues. He doesn’t intend to hold office hours at City Hall and expect residents to come to him, he intends to go to where the problem or issue is and work to resolve it. He’s a down to earth person who you can talk to. He may not always agree with you, but he will do the work to become informed and to make an informed decision as a councilman in the best interest of the community.

Larry understands the critical needs of Rock Springs and will go to work to improve our city. I ask that the Ward III residents give their support to Larry Hickerson. Community issues need to be addressed by a person who understands our community at the local level. Larry Hickerson is that person as is the right choice to represent Ward III.”

Mayor Timothy A. Kaumo

