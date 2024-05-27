Rock Springs Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

A group of veterans salute as the American flag is lowered at the Rock Springs Municipal Ceremony Monday morning. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – A morning Memorial Day ceremony highlights the sacrifice more than a million Americans have made to the nation.

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 hosted short ceremonies recognizing that sacrifice in Rock Springs Monday, making stops at Veterans Park, as well as both the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The ceremonies featured the firing of a cannon, a short speech, and a flag lowering as Taps was played.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the more than one million men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation while serving in wars and missions since the American Revolution,” Ted Young, the post commander for the Archie Hay Post 24 said.

Young said Americans should remember freedom isn’t free and is possible through the high price paid by some heroes. He said that price allows the residents of Sweetwater County, as well as the rest of the nation, to host celebrations and memorials taking place during Memorial Day.

Young said Memorial Day started as Decoration Day following the Civil War and didn’t become Memorial Day until after World War II. May 30 was originally chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of a battle and was a day to honor veterans of all wars. It wasn’t until congressional action taken in 1971 that Memorial Day would be declared a federal holiday.

Ted Young, post commander for Archie Hay Post 24, salutes as an American flag is lowered at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

“The larger point must also be remembered; that we are able to raise families, continue careers and live good lives because of the sacrifices made by young men and women who never came home,” Young said.

Young urged residents to visit the various memorials throughout Rock Springs, such as the World War I Memorial in Bunning Park, the World War II Memorial near the intersection of A Street and Grant Street, the memorial dedicated to the Korean and Vietnam conflicts at the Sweetwater County Events Complex and the War on Terrorism memorial in Veterans Park.

“Read the names of the young men from this community who gave their lives so we could enjoy the liberties that we have today,” Young said. “We must always remember them.”