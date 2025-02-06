Rock Springs’ Michael Rubich Signs with Montana State as a Kicker

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Michael Rubich is set to continue his football career at the NCAA Division I level, signing with Montana State University as a kicker.

Rubich, who has been a lifelong Bobcat fan, said his decision to attend Montana State was deeply personal.

“My deciding factor on choosing Montana State was that my parents both went there and that I have watched them since I started watching football,” Rubich said.

In addition to following in his parents’ footsteps, Rubich is eager to join a program that recently competed for a national championship. Montana State finished as the FCS runner-up this season after falling in the title game.

“It means a lot to me that I get to play for Montana State,” Rubich said. “I would’ve gone there even if I wasn’t playing football because both my parents went there, and it’s where I’ve always wanted to go. I’m excited to play for a team who was just in the FCS championship because I know what winning means to Bobcat fans.”

Rubich, who was a unanimous all-state selection as a kicking specialist, had a standout senior season with the Tigers. He averaged about 70 yards per kickoff and displayed a strong leg with successful field goals up to 42 yards, while also narrowly missing attempts from 57 and 59 yards. He earned high praise from the nationally recognized Kohl’s Kicking Camps for his skill and leg speed.

Looking back on his high school career, Rubich recalled several key moments that helped shape his journey.

“My favorite football memories would have to be playing some varsity as a freshman and then getting to go to the state championship,” Rubich said. “Another would be my senior season in general. I just went out there and had fun and ended up being unanimous all-state kicker and second-team all-conference punter. My final favorite memory from football would be when I learned that I would have an opportunity to play at Montana State.”

Rubich received interest from schools such as Arkansas, TCU, and Wyoming, but his heart was always set on Montana State. After attending the Bobcats’ specialists camp last summer—where he won the field goal competition and impressed on kickoffs—he connected with the coaching staff, including special teams quality control coach Marcus Monaco. His performance earned him a preferred walk-on spot with the program.

Rock Springs head coach Kasey Koepplin praised Rubich’s character and work ethic, emphasizing that his impact went beyond just his kicking ability.

“First and foremost, he’s a great human being and a great person, so the fact that he is a good kicker is just icing on the cake,” Koepplin said. “I joke that he is the first true kicker I’ve ever had coaching football, so I’m really sad to see him go, but I’m excited to go see him kick at Montana State and hopefully have a great career there.”

Koepplin also hopes Rubich’s success will inspire younger athletes to consider special teams as a viable path in football.

“Enjoy the experience, man. That’s not an experience that many people get,” Koepplin said. “Hopefully, for the younger kids who look at special teams as frowned upon or not as glorified, they can see there are opportunities if you are willing to put in the time and the work, which is something Michael absolutely did.”

Rubich echoed that sentiment, offering advice to younger players who may be hesitant to embrace a special teams role.

“My advice to people who are thinking about special teams is just go and try it,” he said. “I would also say to people who already are kicking or punting to develop a work ethic. I remember my freshman summer going to some camps and performing very badly and then started to work more and more until after my junior year, where I started to kick every single day and it ended up paying off.”

With his signing official, Rubich now looks ahead to his future with the Bobcats, where he hopes to contribute early on special teams and compete for playing time. As he prepares to take the next step, one thing is certain—he’s living out a lifelong dream.

