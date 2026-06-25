Rock Springs Museum, County Library System Receive State Grants

Rock Springs Museum, County Library System Receive State Grants

Rock Springs City Hall was built in 1893 and is now home to the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

CHEYENNE — Two Sweetwater County organizations recently received grant funds from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.

The City of Rock Springs was awarded $17,500 for masonry work at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, while the Sweetwater County Library System received $25,000 for a library outreach van. Overall, the two organizations received $42,500.

In the region, the Pinedale Fine Arts Council received $5,500 for its Soundcheck Summer Music Series and Folk for Kids Series. The Friends of the Medicine Bow Museum in Carbon County received two grant awards, one for $3,600 for painting the exterior of the museum and a second for $2,558 for a replacement deck from the museum to the on-site caboose. A third grant, awarded to the Old Pen Joint Powers Board for $6,357.50 will be used for a “125 Years Behind the Walls: The Frontier Prison” introduction video. One Lincoln County organization received grant funding as well. The Hamsfork Museum received $5,044.50 for the preservation of historic clothing mannequins.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Overall, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded $529,405 in grant funding to organizations across the state.

Related Articles

Green River Tunnels Fully Reopened

Green River Tunnels Fully Reopened

A Family Reunited More Than a Century After The Rock Springs Massacre

A Family Reunited More Than a Century After The Rock Springs Massacre

Hazy Skies Likely Caused by Large Utah Fire

Hazy Skies Likely Caused by Large Utah Fire

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2026