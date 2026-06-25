Rock Springs Museum, County Library System Receive State Grants

Rock Springs City Hall was built in 1893 and is now home to the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

CHEYENNE — Two Sweetwater County organizations recently received grant funds from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.

The City of Rock Springs was awarded $17,500 for masonry work at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, while the Sweetwater County Library System received $25,000 for a library outreach van. Overall, the two organizations received $42,500.

In the region, the Pinedale Fine Arts Council received $5,500 for its Soundcheck Summer Music Series and Folk for Kids Series. The Friends of the Medicine Bow Museum in Carbon County received two grant awards, one for $3,600 for painting the exterior of the museum and a second for $2,558 for a replacement deck from the museum to the on-site caboose. A third grant, awarded to the Old Pen Joint Powers Board for $6,357.50 will be used for a “125 Years Behind the Walls: The Frontier Prison” introduction video. One Lincoln County organization received grant funding as well. The Hamsfork Museum received $5,044.50 for the preservation of historic clothing mannequins.

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Overall, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded $529,405 in grant funding to organizations across the state.