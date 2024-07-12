Rock Springs Museum Gets a Fresh Look Through Repainting Project

ROCK SPRINGS – Residents can expect the Rock Springs Museum to shine after the building gets a new coat of paint in a project that’s expected to continue for the next few weeks.

Jennifer Messer, the museum’s coordinator, said the museum remains open during this time.

Residents passing by the museum can see the work as it progresses. Messer said the last time the museum was painted was about 15 years ago. Prior to that, the building was painted as part of the large scale restoration that took place during 1991-1992.

“It’s been long enough that it’s definitely time,” she said.

Painting is expected to continue over the next two or three weeks, though it depends on how cooperative the weather is. She said painters have showed up early in the morning to take advantage of less windy conditions. She also said a large portion of the first floor has already been completed.

Overall, the building is in good shape. Messer said the foundation remains good condition and the the interior, while needing some small renovations, remains in good shape as well. One minor concern is the stonework on the exterior of the building, which Messer said needs some work. The challenge for that project is the fact that there are few companies that specialize in stonework in the United States and the work tends to cost a lot to accomplish.

“It’s a specialty job and is priced accordingly,” she said.

According to the city’s website, that renovation was paid for with funds from the Abandoned Mine Lands, with costs totaling $1.7 million and the condition of the building being returned to its 1890s state. The building was built in 1894 and housed the Rock Springs City Hall, police station, jail, firehouse and municipal offices. It was built at an original cost of $28,200 that was funded through the sales of liquor licenses. The museum itself was established following the success of the city’s Centennial Museum in 1988, which celebrated the centennial of the city.