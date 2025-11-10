Rock Springs Museum Honors Veterans With Presentation from Rock Springs Cemetery Historical Walking Tours

ROCK SPRINGS — Corina Lee of Rock Springs Cemetery Historical Walking Tours presented an indoor walking tour honoring Rock Springs veterans Monday morning at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

The presentation guided attendees through the stories of veterans from Rock Springs who served in the military across multiple generations. Using photographs, historical documents, and biographical information, Lee highlighted how local families have contributed to the nation’s armed forces since the civil war.

Lee typically leads cemetery walking tours during the summer, but Monday’s Veterans tour took place indoors due to weather. The indoor setting allowed her to feature a wider range of veterans, including those who are not buried in Rock Springs but have local ties.