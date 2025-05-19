Rock Springs Native Earns Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree

PARKER, COLO. – Rock Springs native DiAnna Moreno graduated from Rocky Vista University of College Osteopathic Medicine May 17, earning a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

After graduation, Dr. Moreno will complete her general surgery residency at Trihealth – Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

“Becoming a doctor, specifically a surgeon, has always been my goal,” Dr. Moreno said about why she went to medical school. “For me, medicine is not just a profession; it’s a calling rooted in compassion, purpose, and service. I’ve always been drawn to helping others, but after the loss of my brother, Javier, that calling deepened. Experiencing the care and empathy of healthcare professionals during that time solidified my desire to be there for others in their most vulnerable moments, just as they were there for my family.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dr. Moreno participated in the college’s surgery club, medical Spanish club, ultrasound club and served as a peer mentor for first-year medical students.

Dr. Moreno is a graduate of Rock Springs High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Concordia College.