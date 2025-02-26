Rock Springs Native John Wendling Headed to UW Athletics Hall of Fame

LARAMIE — Rock Springs’ own John Wendling is set to be enshrined in the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. A standout safety for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2006, Wendling is remembered not only for his hard-hitting play but also for his remarkable athleticism and academic achievements.

Wendling earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior in 2006, following two seasons as an Honorable Mention selection. Known for his relentless defensive presence, he finished his career ranked 10th in school history with 259 tackles. During his senior year, he led the Cowboys in tackles with 78, solidifying his reputation as one of Wyoming’s all-time defensive greats.

A native of Rock Springs, Wendling’s legacy extends beyond his on-field accomplishments. A scholar-athlete, he earned Academic All-Conference honors every year at Wyoming and was named a Second Team Academic All-American by ESPN The Magazine. He was also a finalist for the prestigious Draddy Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wendling’s athletic feats became legendary, bolstered by viral videos showcasing his incredible vertical leap — including a 66-inch jump onto a platform that stunned fans and scouts alike. His prowess led to his selection by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Detroit Lions, making his mark in the NFL with his speed and special teams impact.

Joining Wendling in the Class of 2025 is another Wyoming football legend, Josh Allen, who played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017. Allen, originally from Firebaugh, California, brought national attention to the University of Wyoming, quarterbacking the Cowboys to two eight-win seasons and a Mountain West Championship appearance in 2016. Known for his dynamic play and leadership, Allen passed for 5,066 yards and rushed for an additional 767 yards during his collegiate career. Drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Allen has since risen to NFL superstardom, recently earning the 2024-25 NFL MVP award.

Also among this year’s inductees is Casey Bramlet, a Wheatland native who played quarterback for the Cowboys from 2000 to 2003. Bramlet remains Wyoming’s all-time career leader in passing yards with 9,684 and still holds records for career pass attempts and completions. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2004 and went on to play in the NFL and NFL Europe, where he led Hamburg to a World Bowl title in 2007.

The Class of 2025 also includes Curt Jimerson (men’s basketball, 1961-63), Hugh Lowham (wrestling, 1962-64), Mike Mulvaney (baseball, 1985-88), and Lori Kline Waddell (women’s basketball, 1979, 1981-83).

The induction ceremony will be held at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center Sept. 5. This marks the 32nd annual celebration of the Hall of Fame, which has honored 196 individuals and 25 teams since its inception in 1993.