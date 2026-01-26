Rock Springs Native Takes The Helm At RSNB Bank

ROCK SPRINGS — Jack Costantino, a Rock Springs native who has spent his entire banking career in the community where he was raised, has been named president of RSNB Bank.

Costantino was born and raised in Rock Springs and graduated high school in 2003. He later studied finance at the University of Wyoming before returning home to begin his career at RSNB Bank.

His introduction to the bank came through a summer job while he was in college, an opportunity that led to a long-term career.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After college, Costantino became a commercial loan officer at RSNB Bank, a position he held for about eight years. He later moved into the bank’s operations department, gaining experience across multiple areas of the institution. For the past 10 years, he served as RSNB Bank’s chief operations officer.

“That kind of covers pretty much everything going on in the bank,” Costantino said of the role, explaining that it involved overseeing the operational side of the bank.

Costantino was selected to succeed Ben Hanson, who retired after serving as RSNB Bank’s president for the past 10 years. Hanson will remain involved with the bank as a member of its board.

Costantino said his familiarity with the bank and the community played a role in his selection.

“Everything I’d kind of done and seen, they picked me for that spot,” he said.

As president, Costantino oversees all aspects of the bank’s operations, including lending, operations and finance. He said RSNB Bank’s local ownership allows decisions to be made entirely within the community.

“We are completely locally based and locally owned, so all the decisions are made here,” Costantino said. “It’s not like a lot of other banks where you’ve got to talk to someone in a big city to get your decisions.”

RSNB Bank operates independently and is not affiliated with a larger banking institution. Costantino said the bank remains focused on serving Rock Springs and surrounding customers.

Costantino said the bank’s relationship-based approach has helped maintain strong community support.

“We know our customer base, and they know us,” he said.

Looking ahead, Costantino said his focus is on continuity while preparing the bank for the future.

“We always want to provide the best customer service to every age group,” he said, adding that RSNB Bank aims to balance modern technology with in-person service.

Costantino said he expects to remain with RSNB Bank for the rest of his career.

“We love our community,” he said. “We’ve been here 134 years, and we plan on being here for as long as we can.”