Rock Springs Native Wins Emergency Medicine World Title

Jeff Johnson and his teammates after earning the title of AAEM Games Champions. Corey Abdeen (left), Alex Hampton, Jeff Johnson, Jay Patel. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Regional Health Center.

ROCK SPRINGS — Jeffrey Johnson, a Rock Springs native and University of Wyoming graduate, is a world champion in emergency medicine.

Johnson, a second-year emergency medicine resident at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Mississippi, helped his team claim the Kevin Rogers World Cup at the AAEM Games on April 12 in Seattle.

Johnson and his teammates, competing under the name Sweet Tea And Ketamine, defeated programs from across the globe, including teams that traveled from as far as India, to earn the title of AAEM Games Champions.

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The team first had to qualify by completing a 40-question emergency medicine knowledge round in just 10 minutes before advancing to the top eight. From there, they defeated Lakeland Regional in the simulation round, knocked out defending champions Florida State in the Final Four and clinched the championship against New YorU.

The AAEM Games are hosted by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and brings together residency programs from across the world to compete in emergency medicine knowledge and simulation challenges.