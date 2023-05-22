Rock Springs Officers Discover Over 240 Fentanyl Pills in Recent Traffic Stop

ROCK SPRINGS — A 38-year-old Casper man was arrested and faces three drug-related charges after Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers allegedly discovered 243 Fentanyl pills and 3 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, May 18, RSPD conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Contact was made with the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Alec Praytor, who had an active warrant for his arrest.

“A search was conducted where drug paraphernalia and pills were located. In total, 243 Fentanyl pills and 3 grams of methamphetamine were located,” the press release stated.

Praytor was arrested for unlawful manufacture or delivery – schedule I or II narcotic drug, unlawful possession – pill or capsule > 3 grams, unlawful possession – schedule I II or III > 3 ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, and additional charges related to the warrant.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.