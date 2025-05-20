Rock Springs Opens State Softball Tournament Against Top-Seeded Camels

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are headed to the 2025 WHSAA 4A State Softball Championship Tournament with a tough opening-round matchup against the top seed from the north.

After earning the No. 4 seed in the 4A South Region last week in Laramie, Rock Springs will take on Campbell County, fresh off a north regional championship win over Sheridan, at 4 p.m. Thursday at Central Field at the Cheyenne Junior League Fields, located at Del Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue.

The Lady Tigers secured their spot at state by outlasting Wheatland 15-13 in a must-win game last Saturday. They fell to Cheyenne Central in the third-place regional game but held onto the final qualifying spot out of the south.

Campbell County enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the north after claiming the regional crown behind strong performances throughout the bracket. The Lady Camels, who defeated Sheridan in the final, are one of the most consistent teams in 4A and pose a significant challenge for Rock Springs.

If the Lady Tigers defeat Campbell County, they will face the winner of Cheyenne East vs. Cody on Friday morning at 10 a.m., once again at Central Field. A loss on Thursday would drop Rock Springs into the consolation bracket, where they can still battle their way to a state championship. They would meet the loser of East vs. Cody at noon on Friday at the same location.

All Rock Springs games at state will be audio-streamed live by TRN Media with Keith Trujillo on the call. Fans can follow the action on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

The Lady Tigers are aiming for a deep run in Cheyenne and will look to lean on the offensive firepower and resilience that helped them battle through regionals.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.