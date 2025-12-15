Rock Springs Ordinances Target Cleaning up ‘Morals and Decencies’ Rules

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will start to process to address a number of outdated ordinances during its final regular meeting of the year Tuesday.

The Council will hear six ordinances on first reading addressing aspects of its laws regarding “Offenses Against Morals and Decencies” and “Offenses Against Public Peace and Safety.” The Council will hear ordinances to eliminate language allowing the city to enforce movie ratings and dance halls, as well as repealing penalties associated with offenses already repealed. The other three will repeal ordinances focused on baseball or games in streets or alleys, delivering items to prisoners at the city jail, and spitting on sidewalks.

Additionally, the Council will consider a resolution adopting a goal and an action plan for the city to achieve zero traffic fatalities or serious injuries by 2050. The Council will also consider finalizing the sale of the First Security Bank Building for $415,000.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.