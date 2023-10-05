Rock Springs Patriots Win Super Bowl

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Young American Football League hosted its 2023 Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Buccaneers last Saturday.

During the first half of the game, the Patriots led by two touchdowns. The Bucs battled back late in the third to even out the score. With just under three minutes left to go in the game on a second down play from midfield, Darius Swinson broke off for a touchdown run to put the Pats back in the lead. The final score was 39-33 as the Patriots won the Super Bowl

The Patriots have been a very good team in the last two years with a 17-1 record. The Bucs had a great game scoring 33 points, the most points scored against the Patriots all year.

The future of football in Rock Springs looks bright! Great job to both teams on a great season.