Rock Springs Pitcher Bound for Charlotte

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Ruby Florencio is taking the next step in her softball career, signing with Johnson & Wales University of Charlotte, North Carolina, where she will continue playing while majoring in health sciences.

Florencio, a standout pitcher and infielder for the Lady Tigers, said her connection to the sport began at the age of four and has stayed with her ever since.

“I started when I was really young,” she said. “I started in tee ball, and I was always just better than the boys.”

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Her opportunity at Johnson & Wales developed through the recruiting process, ultimately leading her across the country. She said she was contacted after creating a recruiting profile and attending a camp in North Carolina.

“I love the coaches, I loved Charlotte, I loved it all,” Florencio said.

The move will take her far from home, but Florencio said she is looking forward to the independence that comes with it.

“I’m really excited to just like experience life on my own,” she said. “I love my parents and I’m really sad to leave them, but I’m excited to experience my own life and build something of myself and have my own time.”

Florencio expects to contribute in multiple ways at the next level as a pitcher and infield utility. While she is eager for what’s ahead, Florencio said leaving Rock Springs will not be easy.

“I’ll miss my teammates, my coaches, my parents, I’ll miss my family, I’ll miss my hometown,” she said. “It’ll be a lot to miss.”

Rock Springs head coach Blair Ludtke said Florencio’s impact extends far beyond her performance on the field.

“Ruby is a kid you just love having on your team,” Ludtke said. “Not just a stud softball player but a great personality. And a great teammate.”

Ludtke pointed to Florencio’s leadership, even while dealing with injury, as a defining trait.

“She is injured right now and she is the loudest player on the field,” Ludtke said. “Always encouraging our other pitchers when she is not pitching and encouraging her other teammates. It says a lot about her character how she has responded to being hurt.”

As Florencio prepares for her final season in Rock Springs and her future in Charlotte, her coach believes her best days are still ahead.

“Just a great kid,” Ludtke said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. I am so proud of her, and I am so blessed I get to coach her for her senior year.”

Florencio also had a message for younger players hoping to follow a similar path.

“Ball out when you get the chance, don’t take it for granted,” she said. “Do what you want, take what you want and do it all.”

Check out more photos from Florencio’s signing below.