Rock Springs Police Department Announces K-9 Retirement

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has announced K-9 Leo has officially retired after seven years of service to the community.

Leo’s story as the ultimate underdog started in 2018 when he was brought to Rock Springs Animal Control as an eight week old abandoned puppy by then Animal Control Officer Kim Brown. After the scruffy shelter puppy passed his K-9 testing with flying colors, Leo’s life was changed forever.

In 2021, Leo was returned to Brown, the same person who had rescued him three years prior. They spent the last five years as an inseparable team, removing drugs from the streets and spending countless hours tracking.

“Leo didn’t work for medals; he worked for the joy of the job and the chance to protect his pack,” RSPD said. “Whether he was on a high-stakes track or demanding that everyone in morning briefing throw his toy, he was a loyal partner and a constant source of energy.”

Leo’s journey from a shelter puppy with the heart of a lion to a respected K-9 hero is a reminder that it’s not where you start, but the heart you show along the way.