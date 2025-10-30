Rock Springs Police Department Gives Safety Tips for Halloween

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding residents to prioritize safety as they celebrate Halloween this year. In a statement, officials provided several tips for both trick-or-treaters and motorists to ensure a safe and enjoyable night.
For Trick-or-Treaters:
- Always accompany young children while trick-or-treating.
- Ensure costumes are visible to drivers by using reflective tape or glow sticks.
- Carry a flashlight if trick-or-treating after dark.
- Choose costumes that fit properly and do not obstruct walking or vision.
- Stick to sidewalks and cross streets only at designated crosswalks. Always look both ways before crossing.
- Parents and caregivers should maintain close supervision of children at all times.
- Inspect all candy before eating and dispose of any unwrapped or suspicious items.
For Motorists:
- Be alert for increased pedestrian traffic, especially in residential areas.
For Homeowners:
- Keep walkways well-lit and free of obstacles for trick-or-treaters.
- Secure pets to prevent accidents or escapes.
General Reminders:
- Homes with porch lights or Halloween decorations are typically welcoming trick-or-treaters.
- Respect local curfews. In Rock Springs, curfew rules remain in effect during Halloween night.
- Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.
