Rock Springs Police Department Gives Safety Tips for Halloween

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding residents to prioritize safety as they celebrate Halloween this year. In a statement, officials provided several tips for both trick-or-treaters and motorists to ensure a safe and enjoyable night.

For Trick-or-Treaters:

Always accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

Ensure costumes are visible to drivers by using reflective tape or glow sticks.

Carry a flashlight if trick-or-treating after dark.

Choose costumes that fit properly and do not obstruct walking or vision.

Stick to sidewalks and cross streets only at designated crosswalks. Always look both ways before crossing.

Parents and caregivers should maintain close supervision of children at all times.

Inspect all candy before eating and dispose of any unwrapped or suspicious items.

For Motorists:

Be alert for increased pedestrian traffic, especially in residential areas.

For Homeowners:

Keep walkways well-lit and free of obstacles for trick-or-treaters.

Secure pets to prevent accidents or escapes.

General Reminders:

Homes with porch lights or Halloween decorations are typically welcoming trick-or-treaters.

Respect local curfews. In Rock Springs, curfew rules remain in effect during Halloween night.

Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.