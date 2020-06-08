Rock Springs Police Department Investigates Teen Runaway

Skylar Messick.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Skylar Messick, 15, of Rock Springs. Skylar was last seen at her home on the evening of June 7, 2020.

Skylar is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 108 pounds, brown eyes, with brown and pink hair, and a nose piercing in the left nostril. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a blue tie-dyed hoodie, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.

If you have information regarding her location, please contact Officer Clint Baker at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

