Rock Springs Police Department Investigating Missing Person

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Milton Beck was last seen leaving Dear Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Avenue, on

November 9 at 1:30 a.m.

Milton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark-colored suspenders, blue jeans, and worn out gray sneakers.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact the Officer Watkins with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.