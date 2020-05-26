Rock Springs Police Department Needs Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit-and-run crash at Super Tortas Mini Taqueria Restaurant, 2506 Foothill Blvd.

On May 20, 2020, at approximately 3:40 pm, a dark green, early 2000’s compact SUV, possibly a Honda Civic backed into a black pickup truck. There appeared to be three occupants in the vehicle during the time of the incident.

If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Tiffany Harris at 307-352-1575 or message the RSPDs Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.