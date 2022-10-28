Rock Springs Police Department Provides Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters

ROCK SPRINGS — Believe it or not folks, but Halloween is on Monday and with a lot of events scheduled to take place over the weekend, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) wanted to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween.

These safety tips are for parents and children to follow to ensure a safe and fun Halloween.

Happy Candy Hunting! 🍭 For a list of FREE events to go to, click here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Safety Tips:

Go trick-or-treating with your child. Young children should always be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

Make sure that costumes are visible to motorists.

Use a flashlight while trick-or-treating after dark and consider incorporating a glow stick into your child’s costume.

Make sure costumes fit appropriately and do not interfere with walking or vision.

Trick-or-treaters should stay on sidewalks and proper walkways.

Cross streets only in designated crosswalks and only after checking for traffic.

Parents and caretakers should keep close watch of their children at all times.

Motorists should be on the lookout for an increase in pedestrian traffic, especially small children, in residential neighborhoods.

Thoroughly inspect all candy. If a candy is unwrapped or not properly sealed, do not consume it.

Call police immediately to report inappropriate behavior, suspicious activity or potentially dangerous situations.

Remember that generally, only homes with Halloween displays or outside lights on are welcoming trick-or-treaters to their door.

Trick or treat only at reasonable times.

Rock Springs Curfew is still in effect and can be read here under section 3-217. Homeowners who are welcoming trick-or-treaters to their property should ensure that their sidewalks and walkways are lighted and clear of debris so that they are safe for trick-or treating. Pets should be put away so that they do not bite or scare children or escape from your home.