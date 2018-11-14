Rock Springs Police Department Releases Information on Milton Beck Search

ROCK SPRINGS — Following his discovery on Sunday after being reported missing for several days, the Rock Springs Police Department has issued more information on the search and rescue of 86-year-old Milton Beck.

On Friday November 9, at 9:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deer Trail Assisted Living regarding a missing person.

The initial investigation revealed 86-year-old Milton Beck had walked away from the property at approximately 1:37 a.m. that day wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Mr. Beck’s behavior prior to walking out suggests that he was confused about his whereabouts and surroundings.

A search utilizing first responders, tracking K-9s, University of Utah AirMed helicopter, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue and citizen volunteers was organized, and the west end of town was canvassed.

The following morning a blood hound was deployed with negative findings. A law enforcement lead search was organized and over 75 volunteers showed up to search for Mr. Beck. However, at the end of the day there was still no sign of him.

Finally Found

On Sunday November 11, officers regrouped and organized a flyer drive, passing out flyers door to door in the area Milton had disappeared. As the flyers were being distributed, Central Dispatch received a call from 2350 Reagan Ave.

The reporting person advised that a man matching Milton’s description had just entered a neighboring vacant apartment. Officers responded and found Mr. Beck substantially unharmed inside the vacant apartment.

Milton was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where he was treated and reunited with his family.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to thank all first responders and citizen volunteers who participated in the search.

The Rock Springs Police Department wants to acknowledge the following agencies for their assistance:

Rock Springs Fire Department

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Sweetwater County Search and Rescue

Sweetwater County Fire

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center

AirMed University of Utah

Sweetwater Medics