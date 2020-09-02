Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Information on Runaway Teen

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Aysha Pathan, 14, of Rock Springs. Aysha was last seen on the morning of August 28, 2020.

Aysha is five-feet tall, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have information regarding her location, please contact Officer Nicole Rublee at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.