Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Information on Runaway Teen

Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Information on Runaway Teen

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Aysha Pathan, 14, of Rock Springs. Aysha was last seen on the morning of August 28, 2020.

Aysha is five-feet tall, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have information regarding her location, please contact Officer Nicole Rublee at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

47 UW Students Quarantined after Off-Campus Gatherings

47 UW Students Quarantined after Off-Campus Gatherings

Green River Main Street Honored With Accredited Status

Green River Main Street Honored With Accredited Status

Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program Launched by Governor Gordon

Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program Launched by Governor Gordon

RFP Process Comes Into Question Again at Rock Springs Council Meeting

RFP Process Comes Into Question Again at Rock Springs Council Meeting